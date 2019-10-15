By: Editorial Team

Published October 15, 2019

LOCAL charities will share a record fundraising pot of almost £40,000 this year, with Momentum Children’s Charity being the biggest beneficiary at West Byfleet Golf Club’s official presentation.

Momentum Children’s Charity, a joint-nomination by club captain Keith Mannering and ladies’ captain Penny Coase as the main charity to be supported in 2019, was presented with a cheque for £25,000.

COURSE RECORD – Kate Brookes from Momentum Children’s Charity is flanked by West Byfleet Golf Club ladies’ captain Penny Coase and club captain Keith Mannering. The club celebrated a magnificent year of fundraising

The charity offers practical and emotional support to children with cancer or life-challenging conditions and their families. It is the biggest single amount donated to a charity organisation by the club in Sheerwater Road.

Proceeds from fundraising at West Byfleet Golf Club throughout 2019 will go towards the work the charity does on the children’s wards at St Peter’s Hospital, Chertsey.

The remaining funds will go towards Momentum Children’s Charity’s Family Support Programme for St Peter’s families, which includes specialist therapy services, counselling and respite breaks.

Club captain Keith said: “The generosity of members and supporters at our family-friendly club never ceases to amaze us. It’s been an amazing year. Hopefully we might even generate a bit more money by the end of 2019.”

Other charities to receive donations in 2019 from West Byfleet Golf Club are Children with Special Needs Foundation, Your Sanctuary, Runnymede Dementia Carers Support, The Matthew Hackney Foundation, Home-Start Guildford, Woking Street Angels, York Road Project, Tofs, Quest Riding for the Disabled, Shine Surrey and Woking Age Concern.

