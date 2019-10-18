It’s been a stunning start for Westfield in their second season in the BetVictor Isthmian South Central Division.
Six wins out of eight and sitting second in the league – having had spells in the top spot – marks them out as serious contenders for promotion to the third tier of non-league football.
For chairman Steve Perkins, his side’s form under boss Tony Reid has not been a surprise and he is planning accordingly.
He told the News & Mail: “Obviously you don’t just get to the end of the season and then think about what you have to do off the pitch.
“So I’m fully aware of what we need to do in the event we get promoted, and I’m confident that we will be able to comply at Woking Park.”
As Westfield turn in strong performances week-in week-out, Perkins knows that success comes with its challenges too – particularly keeping hold of the players and staff that have delivered it.
But he hopes the environment he and the club have created plays its part.
“Our policy is to encourage any players that come to Westfield, if they’re good enough, to play at a higher level,” he said. “But I always put the caveat in when I talk to them: ‘Please go and play the best level you can, but provided you still enjoy your football’.
“We’re sitting near the top of the league, they get looked after, they’ve got a great playing facility and they play for a great manager – and they enjoy it.
“Why would you want to leave?”
Perkins can now add ‘progress in the Buildbase FA Trophy’ to that list of attractive factors.
On Saturday the Field travelled to Great Wakering Rovers of the BetVictor Isthmian League North – and triumphed 5-3 to register their first ever win in the competition.
Hat-trick hero Aaron Watson was the chief architect, but there were also strong displays from Tinashe Nkoma and Max Blackmore.
Westfield have arguably their biggest game of the season tomorrow (Saturday, 19 October) as they welcome table-toppers Hanwell Town to Woking Park.
Three points from that encounter will be one more step towards step three.
For the full report of this interview, get the 17 October edition of the News & Mail
Tweet