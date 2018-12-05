By: Vicky

WAKE Up Woking is now in its ninth year of raising money for the Woking Hospice and the Paul Weller connection continues.

Woking’s most famous musical son has been a supporter since the hospice’s inception, playing the event and providing signed items for auction or raffle. This year, the headline act will be The Style Councillors, a tribute to Weller’s band formed after he left The Jam in 1982.

They’ll be joined by mod band The Special Guests, who have been supported by event sponsors the Water Rats Studio, who provided rehearsal time.

Wake Up Woking 9 is at the Fiery Bird in Church Street East, Woking, on Saturday (1 December).