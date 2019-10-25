By: Editorial Team

Published October 25, 2019, in Other News

CHURCH Street East in Woking will be closed this weekend, as part of building works in the town centre.

The street closes to through traffic from 7pm tonight, Friday 25 October to 6am, Monday 28 October 2019.

During the works, Farrans Construction will be resurfacing the highway with grey granite block paving already used in other parts of the town centre.

“Vehicular access to Christchurch Way, Church Path and part of Chobham Road will be restricted during the works. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times,” said a council spokesman.

“We would like to thank local businesses, road users and residents for their patience during these works.”