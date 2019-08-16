By: Editorial Team

Published August 16, 2019, in Entertainment

London duo The Pearl Hearts are out to show that the UK can rival Brody Dalle and Deap Vally when it comes to feisty women playing blues-driven rock.

The Pearl Hearts

As well as glowering beneath spirit-level fringes, these warrior princesses channel the likes of Led Zep and Black Sabbath into their seismic brand of heavy blues – and incorporate loops and samples for good measure.

Their debut album is called Glitter And Spit and, if you need to know more, you can find out at the Boileroom, Guildford, on Friday 23 August.