By: Editorial Team

Published March 14, 2019, in Headlines

YOUNG people who carry weapons have been warned they are putting themselves at risk of serious harm, during a national week of action to tackle knife crime.

Surrey Police say that while knife crime remains low locally, much of what does take place is related to drugs and gang activity, some of which spills over the border from London. The force says it is working hard to tackle and prevent the threat of “county lines” gangs who are using young people in local towns to spread their supply network.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Munro

“We must continue to raise awareness, particularly amongst young people, that carrying a blade can have fatal consequences. The message to those who carry a knife, or are thinking of carrying one, is that a knife does not protect you. It will make you more vulnerable placing you in danger of serious harm,” said the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, David Munro.

“We must ensure that education, social care and public health are all factored into our plans to work together to combat the underlying root causes which is why I am looking forward to seeing the county’s knife crime strategy in the next few weeks.”

Superintendent Peter Fulton, force lead for Violent Crime, said: “As part of our #OpSceptre campaign, we are giving people the opportunity to surrender their knives or weapons without fear of prosecution or questions being asked for one week only.

“Knife bins are located at police stations in Woking and Guildford until 17 March, to enable people to give up their weapons safely. Last year in Surrey there were two amnesties which resulted in a total of 166 weapons being handed in.”

Anyone with information on knife crime should call 101 or report online. In an emergency always dial 999.

For the full story get the 14 March edition of the News & Mail