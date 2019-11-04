By: Editorial Team

Published November 4, 2019

A DISPLAY of bras and outfits created by some of the country’s top fashion designers was held at the V&A Museum by the Woking breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

The McLaren Grand Curves and Formula 1 bras

The selection of one-off bras worn by models at Walking Works of Art were created by the likes of Dame Zandra Rhodes, Julien Macdonald, Bruce Oldfield, Jeff Banks, Jimmy Choo and Lindy Hemming.

One was designed by Michael Condron, the artist who created the Martian tripod statue in Woking town centre. Another Woking link were the McLaren Grand Curves and Formula 1 bras sponsored by the racing team and sports car maker based on the edge of town.

Michael Condron’s War of the Worlds bra

Some were signed and inspired by celebrities such as the Olympic gold medal skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and the boxer Nicola Adams.

The occasion marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month and highlighted the achievements of grant-making breast cancer charity which has raised almost £133 million over the past 23 years.

The event was hosted by TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin, who has supported the charity for a number of years, most recently taking part in The MoonWalk London 2019.

Walk the Walk founder and chief executive Nina Barough said: “It was a pleasure to be able to exhibit some of our fabulous bras at the V&A.

Lorraine Kelly bra created by Barbour

“The bras are synonymous with Walk the Walk; it’s our trademark and it’s not often that we get the chance to show the collection we’ve had created by authors, sculptors, designers, artists, a real raft of people.

“It was wonderful to have such a lovely crew of make-up artists and models, stylists and choreographers all donating their time, because it meant something to them.”

The bras on display are part of Walk the Walk’s growing collection of decorated bras and will be on display at the headquarters of the 23rd MoonWalk London on Saturday 16 May 2020 at Clapham Common. The theme is Out of this World and participants, who must be 13 years old and over, can walk the Half Moon (15.1 miles) or the Full Moon (26.2 miles).

