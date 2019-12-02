By: Editorial Team

Published December 2, 2019, in Headlines

VOTING has opened in the Woking Best Bar None scheme for the best pubs, bars and restaurants in the borough, including the Woking News and Mail People’s Choice Award.

More than 20 licensed premises have registered and are in the process of being assessed. Those meeting the Best Bar None criteria will be accredited as Gold, Silver or Bronze. As well as the People’s Choice Award, venues that receive Gold accreditation will have the opportunity to win one of six other awards, chosen by an independent panel of judges.

The other categories are: Best Town Centre Pub; Best Local Pub; Best Bar; Best Dining Experience; and Asahi UK Social Responsibility Award. One of the category winners will get the coveted Overall Best Bar None award.

Woking Best Bar None is sponsored by Woking-based Asahi UK and supported by the Woking News & Mail, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, and Surrey Police.

As part of the accreditation assessment points are awarded for steps taken to prevent crime and disorder, plans for ensuring public safety, dealing with public nuisance, demonstrating steps to protect children from harm, social responsibility and staff training.

TO CAST your vote, visit www.wokingbbn.co.uk. Voting closes on Wednesday 1 January 2020. For more information, email businessliaison@woking.gov.uk or call 01483 743487. Licensed premises can sign up to Woking Best Bar None by visiting www.wokingbbn.co.uk.

