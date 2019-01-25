By: Barry Rutter

Published January 25, 2019, in Entertainment

IF YOU live for your summer holiday and can’t wait for some sunshine and a few laughs, don’t worry, the hit ITV comedy Benidorm is coming to Woking next week.

The cast from the TV show are transferring directly to the New Victoria Theatre stage from Monday 28 January until Saturday 2 February.

Benidorm Live is the first stage version of the sitcom and writer Derren Litten says: “Despite a successful writing career, I’m first and foremost a performer so have always been secretly frustrated I couldn’t hear the audience’s laughter.



Tony Maudsley as Kenneth and Adam Gillen as Liam

Pictures by Paul Coltas

“This national tour of Benidorm Live will not only make a long-lasting dream come true but will also mean I no longer have to stand in stranger’s gardens listening at their windows at 9 o’clock on cold winter evenings.” Derren has written a new set of Alicante escapades for the cast members, including Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) and Neptune’s very own Asa Elliott.