By: Editorial Team

Published April 20, 2019, in Other News

Green space, woodland and blossom. Spring bulbs and spectacular camellias in the woodland. Afternoon teas, coffee with home-made cakes and light refreshments, served in the barn. That will be the lovely scene this Easter Monday (22 April) when Timber Hill Gardens in Chobham opens for public view under the National Gardens Scheme (NGS).

The beautiful gardens at Timber Hill are the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing spring afternoon.

Timber Hill has been the home of the Sealy family since 1951. The land has changed beyond recognition in that time from a simple smallholding with sheep to a scenic park with beautiful mature gardens and a woodland which reveal a spectacular succession of shrubs from January through to May.

This has been the result of the huge interest and enthusiasm of the current occupants, Nick and Lavinia Sealy, as well as a longstanding, committed and knowledgeable gardener.

In case children aren’t overwhelmed by all this natural beauty, it’s hoped to have a nature trail and questionnaire to help them enjoy this fabulous natural space.

You’ll find Timber Hill Gardens on the A319 between Chobham and Ottershaw. It will be open on Monday from 11am until 4.30pm. “Entry is £6 for adults, and free for children,” said Lavinia. “Entrance fees will go to the National Garden Scheme while proceeds from refreshments will be donated to Alzheimers and dementia charities.”

For information about Timber Hill Gardens and many spectacular photos visit www.timberhillgarden.co.uk or call 01932 873875.

You’ll find a handy “find a garden” guide to find gardens opening under the NGS on its web site at www.ngs.org.uk.

For the full story get the 18 April edition of the News & Mail