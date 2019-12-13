By: Editorial Team

MORE stalls and extra entertainment were added to this year’s Christmas celebrations weekend in Horsell.

A trio of attractions kept the crowds filling the village, with cold but bright weather perfect for warming up with a mulled wine or a hot chocolate.

Clive and Lise Price, Debbie Eke and Ron Niale from The Cricketers selling mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies in support of Woking Hospice

The events started with the St Mary’s Church Christmas tree festival opening on Friday, continued with the Horsell Village School festive fair on Saturday morning and were rounded off with Horsell Christmas Market in the afternoon.

And a record number of volunteers helped set up and take down the gazebos provided for the market which was organised by the Second Thursday Club of Horsell Residents’ Association.

“None of it could have happened without the help of the volunteers and the support of our wonderful local traders, businesses, organisations and the churches,” said Nancy Randall, one of the organisers. “They all played their part.

“We had some extra space this year, in the Horsell Evangelical Church car park, which enabled us to add some more stalls and entertainment. It was another successful community day in the village.”

