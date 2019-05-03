By: Editorial Team

Published May 3, 2019, in Other News

SERVICE veterans and young people joined together to honour England’s patron saint on Sunday morning.

They combined for the annual St George’s Day parade and service at St Peter’s Church in Old Woking.

The mayor and mayoress arrive for the parade

The church was full for a service which included a seven-question quiz about St George presented by the vicar, the Rev Johnathan Thomas.

The event saw standards from naval ex-service groups including the Royal Marines Association and the Royal Naval Association being carried, along with a Royal British Legion standard.

A union flag and a St George’s flag were also carried and Rajendra Chhetri represented former Ghurkhas and the Nepalese community, bearing the flag of Nepal.

Members of Woking’s Sea Cadets, Junior Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets, based at TS Dianthus in Goldworth Park, also attended.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Woking, Cllr Will Forster and Hannah Thompson, were guests at the occasion and chatted with the standard bearers.

As befits a naval occasion, tots of rum were taken at the end of the service.

See the special picture feature in the 2 May edition of the News & Mail