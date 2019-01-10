JACKFEST is back in Woking on Saturday 26 January at the Fiery Bird.
The event used to be staged at Westfield Club but has moved to the town’s 1,000-capacity venue for this year’s gig in aid of Shooting Star Chase.
Bands will include the female-fronted London outfit Argonaut, whose guitarist Nathan hails from Woking, and are promoting their latest album, Forever, plus three-piece Rollin’ Machine from Southend who play garage punk and have a new EP, Off The Clock, out soon.
Also on the bill will be Woking band Birdsworth and mod four-piece The Sha La La’s, back for their third Jackfest.
