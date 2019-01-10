By: Vicky

Published January 10, 2019, in Entertainment

JACKFEST is back in Woking on Saturday 26 January at the Fiery Bird.

The event used to be staged at Westfield Club but has moved to the town’s 1,000-capacity venue for this year’s gig in aid of Shooting Star Chase.

Bands will include the female-fronted London outfit Argonaut, whose guitarist Nathan hails from Woking, and are promoting their latest album, Forever, plus three-piece Rollin’ Machine from Southend who play garage punk and have a new EP, Off The Clock, out soon.

Also on the bill will be Woking band Birdsworth and mod four-piece The Sha La La’s, back for their third Jackfest.