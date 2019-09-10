By: Editorial Team

Published September 10, 2019, in Headlines

A WOOD recycling charity that also gives skills to people who are struggling to find a job has been opened in Woking.

The Useful Wood Company opened its doors this week at the former Jobcentre premises in Goldsworth Road.

Tony Hewat, chairman of the Useful Wood Company board of trustees, left, and George Varney, the operations manager

It is entirely staffed by volunteers with supervisors and helpers, including some nominated by organisations such as the York Road Project. They include the long-term unemployed, people with mental health problems, the homeless and ex-offenders.

The volunteers will collect unwanted wood from building sites and sort them into material that can be turned into items for sale, with the rest becoming firewood or being pulped for biomass.

“The idea is to stop wood waste going into landfill and reducing CO2 emissions and at the same time we will help people on the margins who need to reintegrate into the society and the workplace,” said operations manager George Varney.

The wood that can be used will be turned into items such as wine racks, planters and outdoor tables and benches.

For more information, visit www.usefulwood.org, email info@usefulwood.org or call 07432 278281.

