STUDENTS from Gordon’s School, West End, marched through Whitehall in London accompanied by their pipe band to the statue of General Gordon on the banks of the Thames.

The school, which is the national monument to General Gordon of Khartoum, is the only one in the country allowed to march along the central London venue.

ON PARADE – The Gordon’s School pipe band marches along Whitehall and past Horseguards Parade

Dressed in their ceremonial Blues uniform, students took part in the annual event last Saturday, marching along Whitehall and past the Cenotaph, before arriving at the statue of General Gordon at Victoria Embankment Gardens. They took part in a memorial service led by the Rev Sarah Norbron, the school chaplain, to commemorate the death of the Christian, soldier, hero and philanthropist, General Charles George Gordon. Wreaths were laid at the foot of the statue.

The co-educational day and boarding school opened in 1885 as Gordon Boys’ Home on the instructions of Queen Victoria, who wanted a national memorial to Gordon.

The day after the Whitehall Parade, the annual General Gordon Memorial Service was held in Guildford Cathedral attended by the whole school, staff and parents. The Bishop of Dorking, the Right Reverend Jo Bailey Wells, delivered the annual Gordon Sermon.

Andrew Moss, Gordon’s Head Teacher, said: “As always, we were honoured to be able to uphold our tradition, which is a much anticipated event for the whole school. Once again our students represented Gordon’s School to the highest standard, of which General Gordon himself would have been proud.

“Our thanks go to the City of Westminster for allowing us to continue our tradition, to staff and students for their commitment and dedication and to all the parents who helped organise travel, marshal the event and who continue to support the school and our students.”

