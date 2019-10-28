By: Editorial Team

Published October 28, 2019, in Entertainment

THE Undercover Festival has announced the Woking News & Mail as its official printed media partner for its eighth and final full festival back in Woking at the Fiery Bird on 6 and 7 March 2020.

“Undercover 8 is going to be our final festival, and we intend for it to go out with a bang,” says organiser Mick Moriarty.

Undercover 8 will be the final full Undercover music festival

“We’ll have two packed days of alternative music, including punk, post punk and some ska and dub thrown in for good measure, pulled together in the way that only we at Undercover can,” he adds.

“It’s fitting that we’re working with the Woking News & Mail as they were a great help to Undercover when we first started at Bisley back in 2013.”

The festival has had a somewhat nomadic existence since 2013, calling in at Brighton, Margate and Tufnell Park, but through this journey Undercover has kept close links to Woking, with Keith Woodhouse from Radio Woking being the ever-present MC.

Barry Rutter, the News & Mail entertainment editor, says: “While it’s a shame that 2020 will be the final Undercover Festival, it’s great to see the event back in Woking, especially at the Fiery Bird. The line-up looks like one of the best yet so it should be a great send-off.

“It’s also good to see a line-up that includes some great alternative artists from Surrey, as well as the big names that Undercover always manages to land.”

The bill includes Johnny Moped, Subhumans, Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels (with Roddy Byers from The Specials), 999, Chelsea, Menace, XSLF, Radical Dance Faction, Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons, dragSTER, Diablofurs, Screaming Dead,

R.E.D – Religion Equals Decay, Stone Heroes, G.Y.B, No Lip, RAGE DC, WitchDoktors and Wyrd Sisters.

Full details on www.undercoverfest.com.