By: Editorial Team

Published November 8, 2019, in Entertainment

A PAIR of 2-Tone legends are heading to Surrey on Thursday (14 Nov).

The Selecter will be joined on their 40th Anniversary Tour by Rhoda Dakar, lead singer with The Bodysnatchers, at G Live in Guildford.

The Selecter, still led by the queen of ska Pauline Black, will play a set packed with old hits like On My Radio, Three Minute Hero and Too Much Pressure, as well as tracks from their most recent album, Daylight.

QUEEN OF SKA – Pauline Black with Arthur Hendrickson

Black will be accompanied by fellow original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson and their politically-engaged songs remain as relevant today as when they originally hit the charts alongside labelmates like The Specials and Madness in the late 1970s.

While Dakar’s career began as lead vocalist with all-woman 2-Tone band The Bodysnatchers, whose first single was double A-side Let’s Do Rocksteady with Ruder Than You, she later sang and collaborated with The Specials. On this tour she will be warming up the crowd with a DJ set.