By: Vicky

Published October 5, 2018, in Other News

WOKING Shopping is to host two days of fun for fashion and beauty lovers tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

The event, which takes place in Wolsey Place shopping centre, will help customers pin down some must-have looks for autumn.

There will be three zones, focused around stores and brands found at Woking Shopping. These include the Insta-glam zone – the go-to place for the latest beauty advice, tips, tricks and trends for autumn and winter season.

With free make-up hair, skincare and nail treatments, sampling and advice throughout the two days, customers can learn how to create their best Insta-ready look.

The Fit and FAB activity zone will ensure customers know how to look and feel good from the inside, out with a host of health and wellbeing tips and product samples to enjoy.

Fashion Unboxed, offers customers the chance to check out the key fashion trends and must-have accessories from Woking stores. Personal stylists will have their fingers on the pulse of the latest lines in the shops.

There will be live presentations on the stage by radio DJ Annaliese Dayes. Models will transform basic style staples into seasonal trends with the addition of key fashion pieces and accessories from the centre’s stores.

Woking Shopping’s customer experience manager, Rowen de Grauw, said: “It’s a great opportunity for customers to discover everything that Woking shopping has to offer on the fashion and beauty front.

They can find out the latest trends and how to wear and adapt them through the season, to suit their style.”