THE passion of a West End environmentalist in looking after a patch of local heathland was celebrated in a special Mother’s Day episode of the BBC TV’s Countryfile programme.

Mary Adler’s many years of conservation work on Brentmoor Heath were featured, including her efforts in helping save the land from housing development.

Mary Adler (second right) during the filming on Brentmoor Heath. Also pictured are, from left, daughter-in-law Jenny with four-month-old grandson Arthur, son Charles with granddaughter Emma, husband Mick, SWT education director Aimee Clarke, Matt Baker, son James and Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and a camera crew met Mary on the 75 acres of countryside which surround her home at New England Hill, off Red Road.

She was described as “a remarkable woman who has embodied the spirit Surrey Wildlife Trust for more than 30 years, who was made an MBE for her work to protect and enhance the heathland”.

Countryfile highlighted Mary’s success in inspiring several generations of children to become interested in conservation – including her son James. He recently became head of biodiversity for Surrey Wildlife Trust (SWT), which now manages Brentmoor Heath.

Mary is still a registered volunteer with the trust and continues to take a keen interest in the nature reserve and the surrounding countryside. “We walk the area twice a day and do a lot of litter picking and clearing up the packets which dog walkers unfortunately leave behind,” she said this week.

“If I see any problems or anything which needs attention, I let the SWT warden know.

“I enjoyed being involved in the Countryfile filming. It was fascinating to get an insight on what they do to make the programme. They certainly work very hard.”

Countryfile closed its Mothering Sunday tribute by filming Mary’s granddaughter, Emma, 2½, attending a Wild Tots session at Nower Wood Education Reserve at Leatherhead.

