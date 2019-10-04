By: Editorial Team

Published October 4, 2019, in Woking Business

TV PRESENTER, architect and builder George Clarke visited the new V4 World design centre in Horsell and praised the company’s commitment to sustainability.

Following a multi-million pound investment the wood flooring centre allows the company to showcase its luxury flooring products and wall panels to customers in individual room settings. It also offers product training facilities, including the fitting of the various floor and wall products.

Robin Russell V4 general manager far left, former V4 employee Katherine Williams and TV presenter George Clarke with a local customer Lisa Mathews, of Past and Present Wood Flooring

George, who mingled with guests including designers, specifiers, architects and interior design influencers, was given a tour of the centre and briefed on the product range.

He said: “I’m a big fan of V4, they have some fantastic, very sustainable products. For me, it’s important to be as ecological and sustainable as possible, and V4 do an amazing job.”

He also presented prizes to the winners of V4’s Cube design awards, for the best installation, a stunning home renovation completed by the owners of a Victorian home in Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, chosen by a public vote on the V4 website, from a shortlist of 10 nominees.

A family-run business V4 has four warehouses that amount to 35,000 sq. ft and employs 40 members of staff. Managing director Chris Vincent, said: “It has been a major project to bring the design centre to the point where we were proud to welcome George Clarke.

“It was a pleasure to welcome all our guests and the feedback has been extremely positive. We hope to open a showroom in Clerkenwell, which is renowned for being the home of trendy design centres, followed by a centre in the North of England, with Manchester an option under consideration.”