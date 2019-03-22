By: Editorial Team

Published March 22, 2019, in Entertainment

HAVING spent last year touring worldwide with the likes of The Pretenders, Simple Minds and Barenaked Ladies, Brit-winning singer songwriter KT Tunstall brings her own headline tour to G Live in Guildford on Tuesday 26 March.

Since she hit the mainstream in 2004 with Eye To The Telescope, KT has released a further four albums and her songs have been used everywhere from the opening credits of The Devil Wears Prada to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign theme.

In January KT released a stripped-down version of Human Being taken from her latest UK Top 20 album, Wax, which was produced by Nick McCarthy of Franz Ferdinand.