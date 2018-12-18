By: Editorial Team

Published December 18, 2018, in Other News

TRUDI Fletcher estimates she has beaten her quest to collect more than a tonne of supplies for Woking Foodbank.

She ended her seasonal campaign at Brookwood Club on Saturday evening, delighted at the huge number of donations from villagers and local businesses.

“I’ve collected a total of 98 food parcels overall and around £1,000 in cash donations,” said Trudi, who has been collecting with her band of volunteers since the beginning of November.

Trudi Fletcher (left)with Woking Foodbank administrator Alison Buckland, who switched on the Brookwood Christmas tree lights. Trudi’s mini-sleigh was filled several times with donations from villagers

“We are still weighing up and assessing the food donations, but I reckon they have easily beaten our target of exceeding the tonne we collected last year.”

Trudi’s final collection was during an event held to celebrate the switch-on of the village Christmas tree at Brookwood Club.

“We had to empty our collection sleigh several times during the evening, as people just kept on putting donations in it,” said Trudi. “Money made from the sale of hot dogs, mulled wine and the raffle is also going to the food bank.”

She said that she had been hampered by a health problem which needed a hospital stay but her mum, Barbara Fletcher, had stepped in with lots of help to keep the campaign going.

“I’d also like to particularly thank Shaun Roker of Baker’s Dozen for donating the hot dog rolls and collecting donations at his shop and John Andrews of Radio Woking for all the publicity.

“And the village has really got behind our appeal this year. Many thanks to all those who donated.”