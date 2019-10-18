By: Editorial Team

Published October 18, 2019, in Entertainment

THE King will be at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Saturday next week, 26 October – in the form of Lee Memphis King.

Lee will recreate the essence of a legend in One Night of Elvis, which he has honed over the past 10 years.



Lee Memphis King is the essence of a legend

In this latest production, he portrays Elvis Presley at his peak celebrating the iconic Vegas Years from 1969 to 1977, when Elvis performed in Las Vegas and toured throughout the US and Canada.

The definitive record of these performances is contained in the films Elvis – That’s the Way It Is, Elvis On Tour and the Aloha from Hawaii concert.

Expect authentic Presley costumes, video projections and orchestral backing – and prepare to be taken back in time to the way it was.