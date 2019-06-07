By: Editorial Team

Published June 7, 2019, in Entertainment

The Illegal Eagles fly in to Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on Sunday 23 June to run through hits like Hotel California, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado and more.

Tribute to The Eagles

This UK tribute act have been touring for over two decades and remain true fanatics of legendary US west coast country rockers The Eagles.

Their longevity and continued international acclaim mean they must be doing something right in their bid to master their heroes’ distinctive sound.