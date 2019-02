By: Barry Rutter

Published February 4, 2019, in Entertainment

WHITNEY – Queen of the Night, a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time, comes to the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, on Sunday 17 February.

Alisha Paul-Moses will take on the role of Whitney Houston and the hits will include I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love and of course, I Will Always Love You.