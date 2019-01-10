By: Editorial Team

Published January 10, 2019, in Woking Business

FOUR trainees are celebrating achieving chartered status thanks to support from Vail Williams.

Eren Boyraz, Tom Horton, Hugo Langlois and Jamie Mayland recently completed the assessment of professional competence (APC), with Vail Williams achieving a 100% pass rate.

CONGRATULATIONS – Three of the Vail Williams APC successes are Eren Boyraz, Hugo Langlois and Jamie Mayland

The property advice company, which has a branch in Woking, paid to put the four through their training. Colleagues in the firm, many of whom are former APC assessors, supported and guided them during a two-year scheme.

To complete the APC, the trainees took part in a three-day course, internal mock interviews, submitted of a portfolio of evidence, undertook practical experience and were interviewed by a RICS panel.

Vail Williams managing partner Matthew Samuel-Camps said: “On behalf of everyone at Vail Williams I would like to congratulate Eren, Tom, Hugo and Jamie on this achievement. We’re immensely proud of the hard work and dedication shown by all four and we’re thrilled to have been able to support them.