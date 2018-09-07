Town centre pub strikes gold in Best Bar None scheme

Published September 7, 2018, in Headlines

A TOWN Centre pub, The Slug & Lettuce, has set the bar in this year’s Woking Best Bar None scheme, with just a month left for members of the public to cast their vote.

The Slug & Lettuce is the first licenced premises to receive a 2018 gold award under the scheme aimed at promoting sensible drinking and the promotion of responsible licensed premises management.

“The gold accreditation shows that people can come to a safe, fun and friendly venue of their evening out,” says Spencer Varley, Manager of The Slug & Lettuce. “The accreditation is a great acknowledgement of the team, who deliver these high standards every day. I’m proud of them. Thank you to my team, head office and our customers.”

Pictured L to R: Sgt Stephen Kirkpatrick of Surrey Ploice, Cllr Debbie Harlow, Spencer Varley – Manager of the Slug & Lettuce, Lucy Chester Coordinator of Woking Street Angels and Mick McDonnell- Best Bar None National Coordinator.

