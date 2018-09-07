By: Vicky

Published September 7, 2018, in Headlines

A TOWN Centre pub, The Slug & Lettuce, has set the bar in this year’s Woking Best Bar None scheme, with just a month left for members of the public to cast their vote.

The Slug & Lettuce is the first licenced premises to receive a 2018 gold award under the scheme aimed at promoting sensible drinking and the promotion of responsible licensed premises management.

“The gold accreditation shows that people can come to a safe, fun and friendly venue of their evening out,” says Spencer Varley, Manager of The Slug & Lettuce. “The accreditation is a great acknowledgement of the team, who deliver these high standards every day. I’m proud of them. Thank you to my team, head office and our customers.”

For more details, see the 6th September edition of the News & Mail