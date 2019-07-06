By: Editorial Team

Published July 6, 2019, in Headlines

THE TOWN centre’s new luxury hotel is now almost 100 metres – 328 feet – off the ground “a significant milestone” in Woking’s £540m transformation recognised in a sky-high celebration last week.

The topping-off of the 23rd storey sees the new 189-room Hilton building on track to form a key focal point in the Victoria Square transformation project. The occasion brought together local councillors, representatives from Hilton Worldwide, construction leaders and investors.

Hilton’s Stephen Cassidy with Woking Borough Council chief executive Ray Morgan

The building project, which is part of a joint venture between Woking Borough Council and shopping centre owner and investor Moyallen Group, is being spearheaded by Sir Robert McAlpine. Due to be completed in late 2020, it is strategically located at the junction of Victoria Way and Church Street West.

Set to become one of the best-connected hotels in Surrey and the South East of England, it will complement the existing DoubleTree by Hilton Woking which opened in 2016 with 177 guest rooms and 12 suites.

The development of Victoria Square “represents a real game-changer for Woking” says Cllr David Bittleston

Patrick Fitzgibbon, Hilton’s senior vice-president for development, Europe, Middle East and Asia, Hilton, said: “The town is undergoing a major transformation and its ambitious regeneration – together with the town’s fantastic connectivity to central London and its main airports – makes it a prestigious location in which to introduce our flagship brand.”

Victoria Square will also incorporate 429 apartments across two new residential towers and will include a multi-storey car park, a medical centre and two public plazas. It also offers a further 75,000 square feet of innovative retail space.

At 34 and 32 storeys high, the site’s tallest residential tower will be 118 metres – 387 feet – high. These are earmarked for phased completion from late 2020, with a complete fit-out for apartments and occupation by 2021.

