By: Vicky

Published September 7, 2018, in Headlines

A GATWICK Airport worker from Woking who saved a passenger from the brink of death has been awarded a top national life-saving honour.

David Coomber, 53, received a Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate after he resuscitated a man whose heart stopped beating.

David, who lives in Ripley, spotted the 56-year-old man in the international departure lounge clearly unwell: “He was sweaty, had clammy skin and had chest pains. He was also struggling to breath,” David said.

David found a faint pulse on the man who then quickly lost consciousness. “He collapsed right in front of me. I immediately put him in the recovery position. I tried to take his pulse, but it was undetectable, and his lips had turned blue, indicating a lack of oxygen.”

