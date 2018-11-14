By: Vicky

Published November 14, 2018, in Woking Business

THE TRAVEL industry honoured one of Woking’s best-established businesses, Global Travel Management, naming it Business Travel Agent of the Year, 2018.

The family-owned business travel company was presented with the award at a ceremony hosted by the Advantage Travel Partnership, the UK’s largest independent travel agent group, with TV’s Mark Durden-Smith making the presentation to GTM’s Managing Director, Scott Pawley and Sales Director, Paul Baker.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO at Advantage Travel Partnership said: “We are very proud of our members and business partners and are excited to once again celebrate what we have collectively achieved in the past year. We would like to congratulate Global Travel Management for their outstanding performance this year.”

GTM, was founded by Scott and Natalie Pawley in 1997, has been a stalwart of the local community gives its support to a number of local youth groups via sponsorship and prizes. The new award adds to a string of awards received by the local company including previous recognition by Advantage, which it has been a longstanding member.