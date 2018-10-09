By: Editorial Team

Published October 9, 2018

TOM Harris is on a deadline, with 57 days to install a huge collection of lights on his house.

While most people have no more than Halloween or perhaps Bonfire Night celebrations on the horizon, Tom is looking further ahead, planning a festive season fundraiser in aid of the Woking and Sam Beare Hospices.

His target is to create a winter wonderland in time for the big switch-on of his Christmas extravaganza in Maybury.

Tom, 24, has been creating festive illuminations on the house in Windsor Way for more than 12 years. He reckons 2018 will surpass all his previous spectacles and calculates that he now has several million bulbs.

He recently bought LED strings which were last used in London’s Oxford Street to add to his already magnificent display.

The lights will be draped across the front of the house, the roof, the chimney and the garden. Then he will add the light-up polar bears, penguins, reindeer, snowmen and other figures that will complete the illuminations.

“This year, my mum, Yvonne, wants an all-white display so we are having a winter wonderland,” said Tom, who is a self-employed builder. “The display has been getting bigger and bigger over the years, but this year should be the best yet.”

Friends, neighbours and families from the area will gather for a switching-on ceremony on Saturday 1 December.

Visitors are asked to make a donation to the Woking and Sam Beare Hospices charity, in memory of Toms’ father, Neil, and his aunt, Susan Eckett, who both died in 2016, and a friend who died in 2010.

