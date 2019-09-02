By: Editorial Team

Published September 2, 2019, in Headlines

ALONG with 15 other walkers, Surrey residents Tabitha Richardson, 28, and Erin Grieve, 29, will be attempting the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for mental health charity Woking Mind.

GOOD CAUSE – Erin, left, and Tabitha, who will be tackling the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge next month to honour the memory of Katherine

The walk is dedicated to the memory of Katherine Hannah who, at 27, died in a car crash in Australia last year.

Woking Mind supports adults in the local community living with mental health difficulties, providing a programme of activities that aim to build purpose, routine, personal and social development.

Occupational therapist and fundraiser Katherine Hannah, who died last year in a car crash in Australia

“Katherine spoke regularly about her concerns regarding the current state of our mental health service and desperately wanted to increase awareness in our local area and in the UK as a whole,” said Katherine’s friend and fundraiser, Tabitha.

The aim is to raise £10,000 between the 17 walkers attempting the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday 21 September. The walk is 24.5 miles with the highest peak at 2,414 feet. The walk involves more than 5,000 feet of climbing and the walkers are hoping to complete the challenge in around 10 hours.

To find out more about the challenge and to donate to Tabitha’s fundraising page please visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TabithaRichardson

For more information on Woking Mind, please visit: www.wokingmind.org.uk

For the full story get the 29 August edition of the News & Mail