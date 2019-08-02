By: Editorial Team

Published August 2, 2019, in Woking Business

FAMILY-owned horticultural business, Squire’s, is celebrating a gardening hat-trick as it enjoyed national recognition for three of its centres, including Woking.

Squire’s in Woking, which reopened in March 2017 after a major refurbishment, won the title of “Best Garden Products Retailer”, while Squire’s in Hersham was named Garden Centre Of The Year in the South Thames region for the third year in a row, Woking and Badshot Lea garden centres taking joint second place in the category. Badshot Lea also won the Barton Grange Trophy for “Commercial Innovation and Creativity”.

DELIGHTED – Sarah Squire at the family’s Woking garden centre

Squire’s owns 15 Garden Centres to discover across Surrey, Sussex, North and West London Celebrating the Garden Centre Association (GCA) regional awards Sarah Squire, Chairman at Squire’s said: “I am thrilled that Squire’s in Hersham took the top spot in the Garden Centre category, and that Squire’s in Woking and Badshot Lea came second in their categories, as well as winning other awards!”

The GCA represents 200 garden centres nationwide and will be judging national winners this autumn. The overall winner announced at the GCA conference in January 2020.