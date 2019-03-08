By: Editorial Team

Published March 8, 2019, in Headlines

Woking FC manager Alan Dowson will be just one of the thousands of runners taking part in the Surrey Half-Marathon this Sunday, the community-minded ‘Dowse’ taking on the challenge to raise money for Woking & Sam Beare Hospices.

Dowse and Ian Dyer in training for the Surrey Half Marathon

Motorists should be prepared for potential traffic delays, as Surrey’s largest half-marathon returns to Woking Leisure Centre for its sixth year on Sunday.

The mass-participation community event for people entering the half-marathon, 5km or 2km distances will mean a number of temporary road closures between Woking and Guildford from 7.30am.

Residents are advised to plan any essential journeys in advance and allow extra time to reach destinations. Organisers have been working with local authorities throughout the year to ensure they can facilitate regular journeys made by care providers and other emergency vehicles throughout race day.

For more information about affected roads or the event, visit www.surreyhalfmarathon.co.uk.