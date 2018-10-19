By: Editorial Team

Published October 19, 2018, in Sport

KNAPHILL picked up a rare home win as they edged past basement side AFC Hayes last Saturday.

The Knappers moved up to 13th in the Premier Division table after registering only their second home win of the season thanks to a brace from Nathan Thomas.

In a bid to change his side’s recent fortunes, boss Liam Parrington made five changes from the 3-2 home defeat against Spelthorne Sports the previous week, which included a welcome return for striker Harry Rapley.

Knaphill and AFC Hayes have both been blighted by inconsistency this season, so it came as no surprise that it took a while for either side to get a foothold in the match.

However, the agonising wait for a goal was finally over when George Frise picked out Thomas from midfield, who took one touch, before powering his effort past keeper Josh Bramwell two minutes before the break.

Both sides were evenly poised at the start of the second period, but it was Hayes who found an extra half a yard to net an equaliser when Nathaniel Mensah made the most of a goalmouth scramble just seven minutes after the restart.

Following the disappointment of allowing the visitors back into the game, The Knappers managed to restore order in the 69th minute when Thomas reacted quickest to poke home Tom White’s saved effort to complete his brace.

For the full report, see the 18 October edition of the News & Mail