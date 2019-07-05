By: Vicky

Published July 5, 2019, in Entertainment

One of The Who’s greatest albums, it became the film which launched a mod revival – now Quadrophenia is being resurrected again.

This time, the songs like The Real Me, I’m One, 5.15 and Bell Boy will be played live by eight-piece band The Goldhawks at G Live, Guildford, on Wednesday (10 July).

REBELLION – Doug Freeman fronting The Goldhawks in Quadrophenia

Released in October 1973, The Who’s second rock opera, Quadrophenia, was guitarist Pete Townshend’s homage to a pivotal moment in British youth culture.

The album tells the story of Jimmy, a mod, by chronicling his dissatisfaction with life, work, love, home, and family life. It served as an ode to teenage angst and counterculture rebellion, as well as a criticism of the British class, economic and educational systems.

Quadrophenia Live will see the album played in its entirety, along with a few other all-time Who hits for good measure.