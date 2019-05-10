By: Editorial Team

Published May 10, 2019, in Entertainment

TOM Lucy is one of the youngest professional comedians on the circuit. He is also, apparently, a millennial. This is not something he is happy about – and he’s going to explain why in his latest show, Reluctant Millennial, at Guildford’s G Live on Friday 17 May.

Comedian Tom Lucy

Expect an hour of new material from the snowflake of his generation, who is also the star of Stand Up Central, Roast Battle and Live at the Comedy Store. He was also voted The Sun’s Best New Comedian 2017 and has supported Jack Whitehall on tour.