By: Vicky

Published September 26, 2018, in Other News

COMEDIAN Paul Chuckle will come to Woking to appear in his first pantomime since the death of his brother and partner Barry last month.

The children’s TV duo made more than 290 episodes of their Chucklevision programme and won a BAFTA in 2008.

Paul, who will star as Cinderella’s father Baron Hardup, says: “I’d like to thank everybody for their amazingly kind outpouring of love and support following the loss of our dear friend and my amazing brother, Barry.

“Panto was a huge part of our lives for over 50 years and I know Barry would want and expect the show to go on so I’m very happy to be starring in Cinderella in Woking this Christmas alongside our good friend Craig Revel Horwood.

“The three of us had a fantastic time doing panto together last year and Craig and I are looking forward to going out there, getting started and doing this year’s panto in loving memory of Barry.”

Joining them as Buttons will be comedian, magician and actor Phil Butler and West End star Sophie Isaacs as Cinderella. The cast will also include Suzie Chard and Wendy Somerville as Cinderella’s very vicious sisters and Oliver Savile, star of the hit musical Wicked as Prince Charming.

Cinderella will be at the New Victoria Theatre from Friday 7 December until Sunday 6 January 2019.