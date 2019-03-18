By: Editorial Team

Published March 18, 2019, in Other News

GET set for an evening of fun and laughter, as it’s panto time once again in Ripley – oh yes it is!

Ripley Pantomime is bringing Jack and the Beanstalk to the stage next week to support local charities. It’s the 44th year the group has staged an annual performance, stretching back to 1975 when the PTA of Ripley First School decided to put on a yearly pantomime the children could enjoy.

The Ripley cast from last year’s production of Aladdin

Since then, Ripley Pantomime has annually staged a show together with support from the parents, staff and students of what became Ripley C of E Primary School – but this year’s production is the first without helping hands from the school following its closure last year.

Despite losing the pool of pupils and staff who shared the stage and attended the performances, as well as their school support base who helped in the lead up to the shows, the group is adamant that they will keep performing and raising money for charity.

Money raised from this year’s rendition of Jack and the Beanstalk will be split between several charities including the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, a postnatal support group in Guildford, the St Mary Magdalen Church and the village hall in Ripley.

Rehearsals have been building ahead of opening night next Wednesday, 20 March at the village hall. The show runs to 23 March, with an afternoon matinee on Saturday as well.

Tickets can be bought through Wills & Smerdon on 01483 224343 or booked online at www.ripleypantomime.co.uk. Tickets start at £7 for adults, from £5 for concession and £20 for families.

For more on this story as well as our special picture feature, get the 14 March News & Mail