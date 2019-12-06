By: Editorial Team

Published December 6, 2019, in Entertainment

NEW Wave pop icon Adam Ant is heading out on the road with a new show that will be a first – he will perform his landmark solo album Friend or Foe live in its entirety.

The album was Adam’s first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles. Goody Two Shoes reached number one in the UK and number six in the USA Billboard Chart, while the title track also hit the top 10 and Desperate But Not Serious was the album’s third big seller.

PURE GOLD – Adam Ant will be performing all the songs from his first solo album at G Live

His most successful solo album, it went gold on both sides of the Atlantic after selling more than 100,000 copies and helped turned Adam become a household name and gain an MTV Award for Sexiest Man Alive.

Fans can discover whether the 65-year-old still lives up to that title when he plays at G Live, Guildford, on Monday next week, 9 December.

Hits from his Adam and The Ants days like Dog Eat Dog, Ant Music, Prince Charming and Stand and Deliver will also be in his repertoire.