October 4, 2019

THE naughtiest puppets around are heading to Woking’s New Victoria Theatre from Monday to Saturday next week, 7-12 October – and their material definitely isn’t for children.

Following five years in the West End and sell-out runs worldwide the comedy musical Avenue Q – the tale of the lovable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues – is heading out on tour.



The cast of Avenue Q are on tour with their lovable puppets

The characters include Princeton, a bright-eyed graduate who comes to the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, Brian the out-of-work comedian and his therapist fiancée Christmas Eve.

There’s also Nicky, the good-hearted slacker, and his closet gay Republican roommate Rod, an internet “sexpert” called Trekkie Monster and a kindergarten teacher named Kate Monster.

The songs include The Internet is for Porn and Everyone’s A Little Bit Racist, while the cast includes Megan Armstrong, Jasmine Beel, Ellis Dackombe, Chloe Gentles, Nicholas Mclean, Robbie Noonan, Saori Oda, Cecily Redman, Lawrence Smith, Oliver Stanley and Tom Steedon.