By: Editorial Team

Published December 20, 2019, in Entertainment

On the night before Christmas, Emma stares out of the window, hugs her teddy and waits excitedly for the morning, while in the corner a little mouse called Eddie can’t understand why only humans are allowed to celebrate and get presents…

The Night Before Christmas makes its traditional appearance at the Mill Studio at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, with two performances (2pm and 4pm) every day from Saturday (21 Dec) until Thursday (26 Dec) – except Christmas Day itself.

The story, which is aimed at three to seven-year-olds, sees Eddie set off in search of Father Christmas to find out for himself. Along the way he dodges the family cat and is given some unexpected advice from the magical fairy on top of the tree.

Will Eddie get an answer? Will Emma get her wish? And what is that funny-shaped present sitting under the tree?