Published November 22, 2019, in Other News

A SERIES of bright and colourful posters has been put up at Woking railway station as part of a campaign to promote wellbeing.

The Lightbox posters brightening up Woking railway station

The posters include inspirational and thought-provoking text and point commuters to the Art and Wellbeing programme at the Lightbox museum and art gallery, highlighting their philosophy that art has the power to make you feel good.

Marilyn Scott, the Lightbox director, said: “Many residents in Woking and surrounding areas are unaware of the extensive health and wellbeing and community support programmes we deliver at The Lightbox.

“We are extremely thankful to the South Western Railway Adopters Programme for this opportunity to shout about what we do to such a vast local audience and hope to see many new faces join us at The Lightbox in the coming months.”

