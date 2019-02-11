IF YOU go down to the RHS Wisley Garden you’re sure of some big – and small – surprises.
Wisley Garden is hosting The Great Brick Safari, which features 40 sculptures ranging from African elephants to insect-devouring plants.
Displayed throughout the establishment’s famous Glasshouse is a collection of exotic creatures and plants made from Lego components.
The Glasshouse Gallery is also running Lego brick workshops, where children can make a model and then purchase it to take home.
The event is open from 10am to 4.30pm every day until Sunday 3 March, with the creations on show in both the temperate and tropical zones of the Glasshouse.
