Published December 19, 2019, in Other News

ACTOR Peter Davison returned to his former Woking school to officially open the Discovery Space Centre at Winston Churchill.

Famous for a variety of acting roles – in particular the fifth incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC’s long-running Doctor Who series – he said it had been fantastic to come back and see how much the school had changed and developed, as he opened the UK’s only state-school owned planetarium.

“How impressed am I?” he told the News & Mail. “Even more than if I had returned to Gallifrey.”

The planetarium is a unique school-based facility, part of a broader learning environment at Winston Churchill, offering students a range of facilities and equipment to explore the universe. It is able to show the night sky from anywhere in the world and take users to any object in the solar system, and even beyond our galaxy.

While the school is happy to share the facility with other schools in the county, so as to inspire the next generation of students, the public can also book to see regular shows as well. For more details, visit www.wcsc.org.uk/planetarium.

