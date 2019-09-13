By: Editorial Team

Published September 13, 2019, in Woking Business

A TRADESMAN’S van dubbed “the dirtiest in Britain” has been given a professional makeover – thanks to a leading builders merchant.

Selco Builders Warehouse launched a nationwide search to find the filthiest trade vehicle on the road.

Inundated with entries, from plumbers’ cars caked in mud to neglected builders’ vans full of old cement and dust, judges carefully studied the dirty photos – before crowning a van belonging to Arek Build & Renovations in New Haw as the country’s grubbiest vehicle.

Just look at us now. From filthy van to clean machine.

Anna Bargiel, of Arek Build & Renovations, with Scott Coleman, owner of Totally Dynamic’s centre in Redhill

“We have to admit, we did let this van get a little dirty,” said Anna Bargiel, of Arek.

“It was amazing to win this Selco competition and to receive this fantastic re-wrap. Now that it has been fully cleaned and re-branded, it looks better than it did when it was new.”

Having picked a winner, Selco paid for the offending van to be professionally cleaned and wrapped by Totally Dynamic.

“We know that busy tradespeople often struggle to find the time to clean their work vehicles. We had some impressive entries but just felt that the Arek van deserved a bit of TLC,” said Carine Jessamine, marketing director of Selco.

“We were delighted to team up with Totally Dynamic to give the Arek team a real boost. The van now looks fantastic and hopefully the additional branding on the vehicle will drive extra business.”