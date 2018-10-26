By: Vicky

Published October 26, 2018, in Other News

A CHANCE to listen to the recollections of hostage survivor Terry Waite is being opened to the public by St Peter’s Church, Old Woking, on Saturday 27 October at 4pm.

Now a renown public speaker, Terry was taken and held hostage in Lebanon for nearly five years, in the midst of his work to try and secure the release of four hostages, including John McCarthy, while operating as the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Special Envoy, in the 1980s.

Terry will be recalling moments from his life through readings and poetry with illustrative music played by St Peter’s pianist Matthew Rickard. It follows an invitation by the church prompted by a longstanding member of the congregation and a friend and colleague of Terry’s, Dr Mary Baker, MBE, the prominent neurologist who was until recently President of the European Brain Council and President of the ‘Year of the Brain’ project.

“I’m so pleased that Terry has agreed to speak at St Peter’s I think people will find him very interesting,” says Mary. “I met Terry at the funeral of Bob Holness, who he told me had sent him a message while he was in captivity that had helped to give him hope.”

In an interview with the News & Mail ahead of his visit, Terry says: “During my years of captivity it was important to keep some degree of sanity so I would write in my head because I didn’t have paper and pencil and I wrote my first book in my head.

