By: Editorial Team

Published February 28, 2019, in Sport

SHEERWATER had to play 70 minutes with 10 men as they missed a host of chances in a disappointing 1-1 draw last Saturday.

After the jubilation of going top on Tuesday night The Sheers were brought back down to earth and into third as they were frustrated by Dorking Wanderers at Kingfield.

Gavin Brainch cracks in a shot, but his effort was blocked

After an early goal from Chris Machay was disallowed by the referee who had already suspended play for a foul, The Sheers’ luck only got worse.

Timmy Taylor was shown a red card after 20 minutes, leaving his team a man light for the remaining 70 minutes.

Shane Cheeseman managed to put his team ahead, only for a series of close misses to frustrate The Sheers’ efforts as Chris Machay and Gavin Brainch both missed opportunities to score.

The Sheers’ bad luck continued, as Scott O’Connor was taken off with a knee injury, and the Wanderers’ Pascal Sedgwick equalised.

A defiant Sheerwater came back hard, but ultimately fell short as Machay and Brainch both missed golden chances to score, leaving the final score tied.

Sheers’ manager Pete Ruggles said: “This is tough to take, we controlled everything but didn’t capitalise.”

For the full match report get the 28 February edition of the News & Mail