October 7, 2019

A WOKING teenager and a friend have walked the 37-mile Downs Link to raise money for a school trip to Nepal.

Amaani Beere, 16, and Aylar Gylyjova, made the trek in two days over a weekend and also filled seven large bin bags with rubbish they found on the way, including a Wotsits packet that could be 40 years old.

Amaani Beere and Aylar Gylyjova towards the start of their walk

Amaani’s mother, Lucy Bushill-Matthews, said the girls organised the trek themselves and have raised £1,200 towards their trip next year, which will cost £1,300 for both of them.

She said her husband, Julian, tracked the girls’ progress on the internet.

“It was the first time they had stayed out overnight on their own, so that was a big thing,” Lucy said.

Ayar and Amaani picked up litter along the way

“I’m immensely proud of them.”

On their Justgiving page, Amaani says that the expedition to Kathmandu and Pokhara in Nepal will take place in July next year.

“We will be visiting Nepal for 22 days, where our activities will include trekking in the Himalayas and exploring the country.

“For the first 9 days, we will be working on a community project at Shee Janabhawana Primary School, located in Panchkhal. We will be digging and laying the foundations of a new wall around the school compound which will bring security to the students and staff within it. Alongside this, we will be cooking and teaching at the school.”

To donate to the cost of the Nepal trip, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amaani-nepal.

