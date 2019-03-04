By: Editorial Team

A FORMER Woking teacher has found a second career as a catwalk model, travelling the world and appearing at London Fashion Week.

Michelle Ball, who worked at The Hermitage, Sythwood Primary and Horsell Junior, was spotted by a photographer two years ago and has returned to a modelling career she started at the age of 14.

Michelle strikes a pose

After first being discovered at Guildford railway station, Michelle spent two years as a model before she left to focus on her education and eventually moved into teaching.

Now aged 37, Michelle travels to countries such as Austria and Belgium and recently took part in the week-long fashion highlight in London.

“When I was younger I did a few catwalks and really enjoyed it but had to put modelling to one side,” Michelle said.

“Then the opportunity came again and I didn’t want to be one of those people who looks back and thinks, ‘what if?’”

Michelle has a four-year-old son, Josh, who sometimes goes with her to shoots.

Michelle modelling for Sebastian Cartier

“Josh is the main reason I left teaching, as my work-life balance wasn’t very good due to the ever increasing amount of paperwork and admin I had to take home with me. I am now lucky enough to be able to choose how often, where and when I work; I fit my modelling around my son and I now have a great balance, especially when my son gets to join me on set.”

Michelle is thoroughly enjoying her new life but in many ways misses her time as a teacher.

“It’s something I’d always wanted to do since the age of about 5, and I miss the children terribly,” she said.

